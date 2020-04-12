US coronavirus death toll passes 20,000

The United States has overtaken Italy as having the world’s highest number of coronavirus deaths.

Many people are dying alone because family and friends are banned for visiting hospitals.

New York remains the epicentre but all 50 states are in a state of emergency for the first time which allows them to access federal funds.

The governor of New York State says the infection rate could be stabilising.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports.

