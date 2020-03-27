US coronavirus: New Orleans to be next epicentre, say officials

Louisiana’s governor says that cases in the southern US state are rising rapidly and by early April could run short of crucial medical equipment and hospital beds.

A major federal disaster declaration has been declared, unlocking funds to combat the crisis.

Officials say the rapid spike in cases could be because of the large crowds attending the Mardi Gras parade in February.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

