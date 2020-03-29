-
US could see up to 200,000 deaths related to coronavirus, says Fauci
In the United States, coronavirus infection and death rates are rising fast.
And now, the country’s foremost infectious disease expert has given his prediction of just how bad things could get.
Dr Anthony Fauci says there could be between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions of cases in the country.
His warning comes as the Federal Government considers rolling back some containment measures.
