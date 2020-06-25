US court orders case against former NSA Michael Flynn dropped

-
A US appeals court has ordered the dismissal of a criminal case against Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.
Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has repeatedly criticised Flynn’s prosecution.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.
