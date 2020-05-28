Share
US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

15 hours ago

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns.

