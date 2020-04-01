US COVID-19 pandemic: New Jersey reports more than 18,000 cases

As the COVID-19 death toll in the state of New York alone passed 1,500 on Tuesday night, with 300 deaths in 24 hours, adjacent state New Jersey is also being hit hard,

Hundreds of thousands of commuters from New Jersey cross over into New York every day, which is why there has been a corresponding rise in coronavirus cases there.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from Weehawken, New Jersey.

