US criticised for slow repatriation of citizens stuck over virus

The US has been criticised over its slow response in bringing back some 30,000 Americans stranded abroad due to the global effort to lockdown countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the State Department says it has already repatriated 31,000 US citizens from 72 countries and is ramping up efforts this week.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #UnitedStates