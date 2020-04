US crude price slumps below zero dollars for first time

Oil futures plunged below zero on Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The price for West Texas Intermediate for May 2020 delivery stood at negative $37.63 dollars per barrel at New York close. It was at roughly $60 at the start of the year.

