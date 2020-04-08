Share
US data shows African Americans more likely to die from COVID-19

37 mins ago

Preliminary data from the United States indicates that African Americans are more likely to die from the coronavirus – highlighting the inequalities in health and access to medical care.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien has more.

