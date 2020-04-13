US death toll doubles within one week, unemployment skyrockets

From Los Angeles to Louisiana, across the United States, the Covid-19 death toll has doubled in just one week to over 22,000 people.

Nationwide the economy is another victim of the virus, with unemployment skyrocketing, and millions resorting to food banks.

White House health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said he hopes to see the situation improve, adding the possibility of a partial re-opening of the economy by the end of May.

With estimates revised down, it’s currently thought the ultimate death toll from the illness could amount to sixty thousand people.

