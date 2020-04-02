US deaths surge +++ Germany begins studies on actual infection rates | Coronavirus Update

There are now 1 million confirmed Coronavirus cases with almost 50,000 confirmed deaths. The WHO said 95% of deaths have been people aged 60 or older. In the US alone some 884 people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to above 5,000 people. Half of those occurred in New York. Meanwhile German scientists begin studies on actual infection ratios to help determine how lethal the virus is.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate