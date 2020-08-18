US Democratic convention kicks off with Michelle Obama speech | DW News

The US Democratic Party convention began on Monday, held for the first time completely online.

The first day of the four-day event was marked by political guest appearances from around the US, pre-recorded speeches from Democratic politicians and messages from average Americans discussing a range of policies and causes that the party supports, such as healthcare reform, the black lives matter movement, among others.

But two main issues drove the conversation: the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump. Democrats delivered a damming indictment of Trumps handling of the pandemic, promising voters that, if elected, their candidate, Joe Biden, would lead the country in a different path.

Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out the night with a scathing attack on President Trump and urged voters to end the chaos of his presidency by electing Joe Biden.

The Democratic convention will continue on Tuesday, with appearances by rising star House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former president Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden.

