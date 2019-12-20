Share
US Democratic presidential hopefuls face off in debate

3 hours ago

The seven Democrats who want to replace US President Donald Trump held their final debate of the year in Los Angeles.
There were heated exchanges over everything – from the economy to climate change – during the debate, hosted by PBS Newshour and Politico.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

