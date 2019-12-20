US Democratic presidential hopefuls face off in debate

The seven Democrats who want to replace US President Donald Trump held their final debate of the year in Los Angeles.

There were heated exchanges over everything – from the economy to climate change – during the debate, hosted by PBS Newshour and Politico.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

