US Democratic Primary: Former Vice President Joe Biden triumphs on Super Tuesday
With votes still being counted across the country, an AP projection has allocated 362 delegates to Biden, 285 to Sanders, 30 to Bloomberg, 20 to Warren and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The numbers are expected to shift dramatically throughout the night as new states, none bigger than California, report their numbers.
The evening showed that Biden was a formidable contender to Sanders. Until a week ago, Sanders was the star Democratic candidate. Then, after a much-lauded performance in the South Carolina debate, Biden caught his second wind, picking up 36 delegates to Sanders’ 11.
