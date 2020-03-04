US Democratic Primary: Press reacts to Super Tuesday

A resurgent Joe Biden has won at least eight of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate on Super Tuesday, with Bernie Sanders projected to win the biggest prize of the night, California. FRANCE24’s Soulange Mougins brings us the latest reactions from the press.

