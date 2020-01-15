Share
US Democrats spar on foreign policy, trade and electability in seventh debate

Yesterday’s US democratic debate saw the presidential hopefuls spar on foreign policy, trade and electability. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also clashed over reports that Sanders told her he did not believe a woman could defeat Donald Trump.

