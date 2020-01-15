Share
US Democrats spar on foreign policy, trade and electability in seventh debate

52 mins ago

Leftwing US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders assailed frontrunner Joe Biden over his Iraq war vote as commander-in-chief credibility during spiking global tensions took center stage Tuesday at the latest Democratic debate.

