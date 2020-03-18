Share
US deployment in Iraq: Troops to leave smaller bases after attack

59 mins ago

The US military in southern Iraq is moving troops to larger bases to better protect them.
It comes after a series of rocket attacks hit a base where Americans are stationed.
Several people were killed and wounded in the attacks.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

