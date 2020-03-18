US deployment in Iraq: Troops to leave smaller bases after attack

The US military in southern Iraq is moving troops to larger bases to better protect them.

It comes after a series of rocket attacks hit a base where Americans are stationed.

Several people were killed and wounded in the attacks.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

