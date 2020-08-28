-
US: ‘Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new’, Kamala Harris says
Along with Biden, running mate Kamala Harris offered counter-programming for Trump’s prime-time speech. She delivered a speech a half mile from the White House. ‘Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new. That has always been on full display. But in January of this year, it became deadly’, she said.
