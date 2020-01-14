US drops China ‘currency manipulator’ label as relations thaw

The United States has removed China from a list of countries it deems “currency manipulators”, a day ahead of the signature of a “phase one” trade deal between the world’s two largest economies. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said China had made “enforceable commitments” on its management of the yuan. Also today, we look at how the French transport strikes have caused major damage to the rail freight industry.

