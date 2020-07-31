-
Russia: Kremlin hopes for speedy release of Russian citizens detained in Minsk - 17 hours ago
USA: Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen in Washington - 17 hours ago
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sarajevo celebrates Eid Al-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic - 17 hours ago
Uruguay: Protesters don costume for rally against budget cuts in Montevideo - 17 hours ago
USA: Protesters rally outside courthouse as feds withdraw - 17 hours ago
How are Sudan’s youth the driving force behind the country’s film revival? - 17 hours ago
Thailand plastic waste: Turning old fishing nets into mask - 18 hours ago
US economy has worst-ever quarter with epic 32.9% dive in Q2 GDP - 18 hours ago
Rally for opposition leader in Belarus draws huge crowd - 18 hours ago
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays elections citing coronavirus | DW News - 18 hours ago
US economy has worst-ever quarter with epic 32.9% dive in Q2 GDP
Donald Trump’s suggestion that the presidential election be delayed came minutes after news of the sharpest downturn in the US economy since the 1940s.
Gross Domestic Product shrunk 9.5 percent in the second quarter, as the country struggles to contain the pandemic.
And another 1.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
