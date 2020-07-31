US economy has worst-ever quarter with epic 32.9% dive in Q2 GDP

Donald Trump’s suggestion that the presidential election be delayed came minutes after news of the sharpest downturn in the US economy since the 1940s.

Gross Domestic Product shrunk 9.5 percent in the second quarter, as the country struggles to contain the pandemic.

And another 1.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

