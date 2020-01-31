Share
0 0 0 0

US election 2020: Meeting Donald Trump’s evangelical Christian voters

25 mins ago

Donald Trump owes his presidency, at least in part, to America’s evangelical Christians. And the US president certainly won’t be able to win a second term on November 3 without their support. Around a quarter of the US population are evangelicals. Our correspondents report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment