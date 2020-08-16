-
US election 2020: Postal service warns of mail ballot delays
Protesters have gathered in front of the postmaster general’s home in the US capital, Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump is defending the man he appointed to the position, despite accusations he’s trying to sabotage the system ahead of November’s election by cutting back on the service’s capacity.
The Democratic party has presented a coronavirus relief bill that includes a $25b injection into the postal service, but Trump has insisted that he will not accept the bill in its current form.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
