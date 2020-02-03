-
US election campaign: presidential candidates test waters in Iowa
With the race to select the Democrat who will take on US President Donald Trump in November’s election officially under way, the opposition party candidates have made their final pitch to voters in the key state of Iowa.
Voting gets under way later on Monday.
Iowa is the first state where voters get to decide on their preferred presidential candidate and is therefore hugely influential in the race.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Des Moines, Iowa.
