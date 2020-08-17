US election: Democrats call on Postal Service leaders to testify

The US House of Representatives is being recalled to vote on legislation to protect the US Postal Service.

The Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Trump, has made cutbacks to the department and protesters accuse him of trying to sabotage the mail network ahead of November’s election.

He has been summoned to testify before a congressional committee.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

