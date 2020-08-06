US election: Trump repeats claim postal voting open to fraud

US President Donald Trump has again claimed that mail-in or postal voting in November’s election is open to widespread fraud.

It is a statement he has repeated over the last few months, as his approval ratings slide over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

But Trump appeared to reverse course on Tuesday and encouraged voters in Florida to vote by mail, assuring them that the election system is secure.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

