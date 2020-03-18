US elections 2020: Joe Biden’s victory across three states

US former Vice President Joe Biden has scored major victories in Democratic primaries across three states, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The wins help him move closer to the Democratic nomination and to challenge President Donald Trump for the top job in November.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

