Share
0 0 0 0

US elections: Bernie Sanders wins early New Hampshire primary

42 mins ago

Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary election, the second state to pick a Democratic party candidate.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/us-elections-bernie-sanders-wins-early-new-hampshire-primary

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

#USPrimaries “USElections #BernieSanders

Leave a Comment