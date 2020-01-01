US embassy protesters in Iraq ‘told to withdraw’

Supporters and members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces, who have gathered outside the US embassy in Iraq, have been told to leave by their leadership, sources have told Al Jazeera.

Earlier, the protesters threw rocks and set fires outside the compound, with security personnel firing tear gas.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

