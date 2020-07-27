-
What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News - 16 hours ago
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict - 16 hours ago
Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104 - 17 hours ago
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge in solemn farewell - 17 hours ago
Chinese authorities seize US consulate in Chengdu amid rising tensions - 17 hours ago
People hit by Spain quarantine rules ‘need help’, Labour – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 18 hours ago
Libya first responder recounts indiscriminate civilian killings - 19 hours ago
USA: Hundreds of BLM protesters flood NYC’s Times Square demanding justice for black women - 20 hours ago
Russia: “Moscow hears everyone”, acting Khabarovsk governor tells Furgal supporters - 20 hours ago
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute ‘gone on too long’
The US envoy to Iran says the blockade of Qatar has gone on for too long.
Brian Hook says the Gulf dispute is damaging stability, prosperity and security, as well as harming shared regional interests.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar more than three years ago.
Qatar denies their allegations of supporting armed groups and refuses to accept any settlement that compromises its sovereignty.
