US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute ‘gone on too long’

The US envoy to Iran says the blockade of Qatar has gone on for too long.

Brian Hook says the Gulf dispute is damaging stability, prosperity and security, as well as harming shared regional interests.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar more than three years ago.

Qatar denies their allegations of supporting armed groups and refuses to accept any settlement that compromises its sovereignty.

