‘US exceptionalism is self-destructive’, Jeffrey Sachs tells FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, renowned economist and policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs calls for a new American foreign policy that no longer strives to dominate the Middle East. “We’ve been at failed war after war, spending trillions of dollars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya. It’s been disaster after disaster… This foreign policy is not working,” Sachs tells Armen Georgian. He shares his thoughts on current US-Iran tensions, as well as the Trump administration’s withdrawal from multilateral efforts on sustainable development and climate change.

