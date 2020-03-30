-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
US expects 100,000 deaths, extends lockdown measures | Coronavirus Update
US President Donald Trump has extended the country’s national “social distancing” guidelines to April 30 as the number of Coronavirus infections continues to rise in the country. The US leader said he expects the country “will be well on our way to recovery” by June 1st, abandoning his earlier goal of relaxing measures by Easter. During a White House press conference, Trump said data indicates that the US death rate will likely peak in two weeks. He also remarked that limiting the number of deaths to 100,000 or 200,000 would constitute a “good job,” and that his administration has lowered the number of potential deaths from earlier estimates of more than 2 million.
