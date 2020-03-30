US expects 100,000 deaths, extends lockdown measures | Coronavirus Update

US President Donald Trump has extended the country’s national “social distancing” guidelines to April 30 as the number of Coronavirus infections continues to rise in the country. The US leader said he expects the country “will be well on our way to recovery” by June 1st, abandoning his earlier goal of relaxing measures by Easter. During a White House press conference, Trump said data indicates that the US death rate will likely peak in two weeks. He also remarked that limiting the number of deaths to 100,000 or 200,000 would constitute a “good job,” and that his administration has lowered the number of potential deaths from earlier estimates of more than 2 million.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate