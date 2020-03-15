US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland

US President Donald Trump is expanding his European travel ban to the UK and Ireland from Tuesday, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A 30-day ban on travellers from mainland Europe is already in place.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

