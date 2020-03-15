Share
0 0 0 0

US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK, Ireland

54 mins ago

US President Donald Trump is expanding his European travel ban to the UK and Ireland from Tuesday, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A 30-day ban on travellers from mainland Europe is already in place.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID19 #Trump

Leave a Comment