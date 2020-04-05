Share
US farmers at risk of coronavirus

29 mins ago

Farmers in the United States are regarded as being in a high-risk group for the coronavirus pandemic.
That is despite working in the vast, open fields of the so-called “farm belt” in the midwest.
Farmers there fear shortages of food and labour if the virus spreads into their rural communities.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

