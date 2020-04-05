US farmers at risk of coronavirus

Farmers in the United States are regarded as being in a high-risk group for the coronavirus pandemic.

That is despite working in the vast, open fields of the so-called “farm belt” in the midwest.

Farmers there fear shortages of food and labour if the virus spreads into their rural communities.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

