US fashion designers, overhaul factories for medical equipment

Doctors, nurses and paramedics across the United States are growing increasingly desperate for more face masks, hospital gowns, ventilators and other medical equipment.

Companies in the United States are overhauling factory lines to speed up the supply of these lifesaving items.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

