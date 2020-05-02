US FDA allows emergency use of remdesivir drug for coronavirus

An experimental antiviral drug has been approved for emergency use in treating coronavirus patients in the US.

1.5 million vials of the drug Remdesivir will be distributed to hospitals from Monday, after a study showed it could shorten recovery time.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

