US gig economy workers strike over COVID-19 protection and pay

Workers are going on strike across the US to demand measures to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, strike action was called at the grocery delivery service, Instacart. Workers say the company has failed to ensure their safety, requiring them to buy their own hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes and not providing health insurance.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

