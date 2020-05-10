-
US gov’t under fire over COVID-19 response
Nearly 80,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in the United States.
It is the highest death toll of any country in the world and comes as some states reopen for business.
President Donald Trump continues to describe his administration’s handling of the crisis as a success.
But, as Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports, the US’s response is facing criticism for their perceived lack of a pandemic response strategy.
