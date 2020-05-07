US graduate students face uncertain future amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with those soaring unemployment figures, this year’s university graduates are coming into the worst jobs market in a century.

Many have student loans, and they are leaving their courses with little hope of a successful start to their careers.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedStates #Coronavirus