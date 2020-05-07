Share
US graduate students face uncertain future amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with those soaring unemployment figures, this year’s university graduates are coming into the worst jobs market in a century.
Many have student loans, and they are leaving their courses with little hope of a successful start to their careers.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

