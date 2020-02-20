US gun control: Why some sheriffs oppose ‘red flag’ laws

“Red flag” gun laws allow for firearms to be temporarily taken away from people in the United States, if a family member or police believe they present a danger. As mass shootings continue to claim lives, several states are passing “red flag” laws, the latest being Colorado. But some sheriffs say the laws are unconstitutional and that they won’t enforce them. Our France 2 colleagues report.

