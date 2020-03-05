US House approves $8.3bn in spending to fight coronavirus

The US House of Representatives has approved a $8.3bn bill that will fund the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The bill will be presented to President Donald Trump to sign by the end of the week.

The International Air Transport Association says the virus has caused airline bookings across the world to slump.

Many companies in the US are cutting back on business travel while a number of schools have closed as a precautionary measure.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

