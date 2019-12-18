US House of Representatives launches Trump impeachment debate

The US House of Representatives has started debating the charges facing US President Donald Trump ahead of a divisive impeachment vote later on Wednesday.

The debate is expected to last six hours, according to House rules.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump gave legislators no choice but to pursue impeachment.

Pelosi made the comments as she opened the six-hour debate on the articles of impeachment against Trump.

