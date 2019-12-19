Share
US House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump

3 hours ago

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

