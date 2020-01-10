Share
US House of Representatives votes to limit Trump’s ability to declare war on Iran

19 mins ago

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.

