US House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

The US House of Representatives says it will hand over the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abusing power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden and charges of obstructing Congress.

The issue of voting to call on witnesses is also being hotly debated.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.

