US House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

For only the third time in 243 years, a US president has been impeached.

Donald Trump’s been charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The vote came following more than eight hours of divisive debate in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

