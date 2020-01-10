US House votes to restrain Trump’s actions against Iran

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in future military action against Iran, days after he ordered a drone attack that killed a top Iranian commander.

Trump had not consulted with Congress before Soleimani’s killing, and Democrats are calling Trump’s decision to order the attack reckless

But the resolution which requires congressional approval is non-binding.

The Senate is expected to debate a similar resolution.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#IranUStensions #WarPowersResolution #Trump