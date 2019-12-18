US impeachment vote: Trump accused of abusing power, obstructing Congress

To Impeach the US President? A vote in the House of Representatives puts Donald Trump on the rack. He is expected to face a trial in the Senate. Where the Republicans have a majority. And Republican Senators like Mitch McConnell have made it known they will not vote against their man Trump. No intention of being an “impartial juror” as the process demands.

