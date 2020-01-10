US imposing more sanctions on Iran over attack on troops

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on US troops in Iraq this week, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

“We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime,” Mnuchin said at a White House news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The sanctions will target Iranian industries, including steel and iron manufacturers, as well as at least eight senior Iranian officials, Mnuchin added.

