US indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narco-terrorism charges

The United States Department of Justice has announced that it has indicted Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and several key aides on charges of narco-terrorism.

The department accused them on Thursday of conspiring with Colombian rebels “to flood the United States with cocaine”.

“We estimate that somewhere between 200 and 250 metric tonnes of cocaine are shipped out of Venezuela by these routes. Those 250 metric tonnes equates to 30 million lethal doses,” it said.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Venezuela #US